Transcript for Dingell responds to Trump's attack on late husband

And congress from a Debbie Dingell of Michigan joins me now congresswoman thanks so much. Up for taking the time to join us so wanted to gates. Your reaction to the president's comments last night in your home state were you surprised how did you find out. Well I was surprised. And I found out because reporter called me. And asked me how I felt about the president say in my husband with and now. It's between. Bat but. What it it's the president so it does sort of stand you. If your husband of course was famously witty. An outspoken on Twitter we all remember his his many tweets lead until life. What what do you think he would tweet have tweeted in response to the president. You know I didn't sleep last night and I kept trying to think what attending policy that the president right now. And act I guess. What if things I think that he would tell me to say is to stand up top. Wipe away the tears and do something positive coming out of this. And it did her I'm not gonna lie to anybody that it didn't hurt I really miss him in the holiday scent and particularly hard. But it's a reminder to all of us that civility does manner that the tone of rhetoric in this country right now. Has can't practice and he now in this institution nice served walk off human beings who. Actually have real feelings and set of people across the country and maybe we could use this as an opportunity to it. Stop some of the anger at the Bali and the patriotic this that we see and try to be kinder to. Reached. That is has some advice I think we can all take a hard as we head into the new year. It's also something that this morning and Good Morning America that president spokeswoman Stephanie Gresham. Seem to give a nod to when asked about the president's comments about you and your husband here's what she had to say this morning and going to chewing. We. I you'd have to talk to the president about that he was at a political rally. He has been under attack in under of impeachment attack for the last few months and then just under attack politically for the last two and a half years. I think that as we on though the president is a counter puncher. Your recent your response. You know I guess I've been sort of stunned. I don't think we should do that to anybody as Tyson before. But I enduring nature. I did not come out for impeachment last summer when I had comps tire buying forty different ads and move on dead or targeting me because I was worried about how divided this country last. And then it was important to study the facts understand the issues and I didn't even believe. That. There was an us clear evidence and until we decided to. Start a process that would investigate the facts after the president. Trump appointed investigator found a real credible in urgent threat to our national security. So I've been a little stunned because I think I happen more measured than many other people and thought. But having said that it still I only get believes what I want is for all of us to understand. Words have consequences. Actions can her. In income. Congress from and as we look back on this week of impeachment passed months of investigation. It's been quite a year as you said you have any regrets. About how things have gone an and has it been worth it. Even if your party pays a potential political price in the elections this year. You know I don't believe. That the impeachment vote is a political vote I think it's. I manner of holding up our oath of office which is to protect our constitution to protect her to markers. So the vote that we cast this week is one that our oath of office. Requires. And I think if we hadn't. Addressed it. That we would be telling future presidents. At the kind of behavior we've witnessed is okay. So. I eat. If I had to do it all over again. Despite tears last night in everything out and make the right vote for our country and that's why I voted the way and I did. And the senate. Has the responsibility. To have the trial and the F hundred jurors think it should be going in with your opinion that it out. And I hope L they have the opportunity to hear from witnesses that refuse to testify in the house. And so you think those articles definitely need to go over to the San. I've act suspect that they well at some point and I think that's the impeachment process that's been defined by the congress. But I think that. Our speaker wants to ensure that there is it fair trial and that's important you. And we'll see where that goes in the new year congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Michigan thanks so much for joining us and best wishes. I'd see you in your family during the holidays at this difficult time. Thank you continue.

