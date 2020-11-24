Transcript for Director of National Intelligence nominee Avril Haines speaks

Mr. prison liked. Many thanks couldn't. I am grateful and even more so humble but the chassis you placed in me for this role. I'm especially honored. To be standing not only by your side. But also alongside some of the most talented and inspiring public servants this country has ever seen it. Eyeing him Mr. President elect Tim madam vice president elect that you selected us not to serve you but to serve on behalf of the American people. To help advance our security our prosperity our values. But the call to service in this role is what makes this nomination. Such a tremendous honor. If afforded the opportunity to do so I will never forget that my role on this team is unique. Better than that of a policy advisor I represent TU congress. And the American public. The patriots who comprise our intelligence community. Mr. President lands. You know that I had never shied away from speaking truth to power. And that will be might charge as Director of National Intelligence. I've worked. For you for a long time. And I accept this nomination knowing that you would never want me to do otherwise. And that you value the perspective of the intelligence community. And that you'll be showed even when what I have to say may be inconvenient or difficult. And I assure you there will be those times. And finally to our intelligence professionals the work you do often times under the most austere conditions imaginable. He's just indispensable. It will become even more complex because you will be critical. To helping this administration position itself. Not only against threats such as cyber attacks or terrorism and proliferation of nuclear biological or chemical weapons. But also those challenges that will define the next generation. From climate change to condemn mixed and corruption. And it would be the honor of a lifetime to be able to work alongside you once again to take these challenges. On together. Thank you so much.

