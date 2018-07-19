{"id":56703332,"title":"Director of National Intelligence speaks at Aspen Security Forum","duration":"0:35","description":"Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats spoke about his decision to release a statement contradicting the president's comments on Russia's meddling in U.S. elections. ","url":"/Politics/video/director-national-intelligence-speaks-aspen-security-forum-56703332","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}