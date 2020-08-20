Transcript for DNC 2020: Night 3 key moments

I keep thinking about that 25 year old Indian woman. All of five feet tall. Who gave birth to me she's probably could've never imagined that I would be standing before Yunnan. And speaking these words. I accept your nomination. For vice president of the United States of America this virus. It has not eyes. And yet it knows. Exactly how we'd see each other. And how we treat each other. And let's be clear. There is no vaccine. For racism this. We've got its due. The work I did hope for the sake of our country. But Donald Trump might show him some interest and taken the job seriously. They might come to feels the weight of the office. And discover some reference. To democracy that has been placed in his care. But he never fit. For close to four years now he has shown no interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground. No interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends. No interest in treating the presidency is anything but one more reality show that he can use. Get the attention. Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job. Because he can't. The consequences of that failure possibly be. 170000. Americans dead. It's remember back and winning sixteen to trump asks what do you have to lose. Well now we know from our health care powered jobs. Our loved ones. Our leadership in the world and even our post office I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a president. Because America needs a president right now. Throughout this time of crisis Americans keep going checking on neighbors join up to jobs as first responders hospitals. Grocery stores nursing. Holmes yes it's still takes a village. And we need leaders equal to this moment of sacrifice and service. We need Joseph Biden camp complex parents and you don't need me to tell you things are back. Thoughts on this destroying our country and everything from Kandahar. We need leaders who we'll solve problems like climate change and hope it cannot deny them. Ford tells life and friends. Not an option. Have to look like I live. I'm proud that. That Mexico has shown what Klein yeah. While the top administration has been eliminating environmental protection we've extended. While they've been rolling back regulations on oil and gas and we've taken on polluters and hold them accountable who. We have the chance this November and two extra special crazy. That twelve presidency and the environmental annihilation he represents. We have the chances this November to attack the climate crisis investing green 21 century jobs. I embraced the clean energy revolution our country our young people are crying out for and the leadership as the rest of the world is waiting to work. The choice is clear from. The choice is Joseph Biden and child care was already hard to find before the pandemic can now. Parents are stuck and no idea when schools can safely reopened and even fewer child care options. The devastation is enormous and the way I see a big problems demands big salacious. It's time to recognize the child care is part of the basic infrastructure of this nation its infrastructure. For families. Joan Connell oval make high quality child care affordable for every family. Make preschool is universal and raise the wages of every child care worse. Now it's just one play in the occasion idea of how we get. This country working for every. Young person might look at politics right after this circus and all that being us and the lives. And conspiracy. Theories and think yeah what is points. Well here's the point. This president. Those in power to those who benefit from keeping things the way they are. They are coming on your service. They know they can't win you over with the help. There are hoping to make it has farthest possible. For you to vote. To convince you that your vote does not that is how they work. I know many of his fans of both this year but admits the site and enthusiasm for this collection. Also parents obstacles. Misinformation. And folks making it harder for you cast your ballot. So I think we need to ask ourselves. Why don't they want to vote. Why is there's so much effort this time out. And answers because when we. Things changed. When we votes they had hit back. When leading we'll address the needs of all. To be treated the dignity and respect in our country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.