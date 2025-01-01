New Orleans tries to recover in aftermath of deadly truck attack

The iconic French Quarter of New Orleans was devastated after a suspect drove a truck into new year's revelers on Bourbon Street and opened fire with an assault rifle Wednesday, officials said.

January 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live