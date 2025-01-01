New Orleans attack suspect was 'hell-bent' on killing people: Officials

Suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran and U.S. citizen, allegedly plowed a rented pickup truck into a crowd and opened fire with an assault rifle early Wednesday, authorities said. 

January 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live