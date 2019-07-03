Transcript for DNC ditches Fox News as 2020 primary debate host

President trop is threatening the democratic national committee for refusing to let Fox News. Host any of its 20/20 debates the DNC is citing a report that suggests fox of the line with prop. The president does not have the authority to intervene because debates are traditionally set up by the debates commission in air live on all the major networks. But the president Twitter quote Democrat says block Fox News from holding a debate. Good then I think I'll do the same with that same thing with a fake news networks and the radical left Democrats in the general election debates.

