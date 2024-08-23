Will DNC enthusiasm lead to a bounce in the polls for Harris?

538’s Galen Druke looks at the impact events at the Democratic National Convention could have on Vice President Kamala Harris’ poll numbers.

August 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live