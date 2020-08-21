Transcript for DNC spotlights Republican and WWII veteran voting for Biden

I am Edward goodness I'm not a news five years old I'm a veteran of World War II and Korea. What I worry uniform. I Wear or are two versions my parish through wings. And their combat infantry badge I didn't make one call but jumped over the Rhine in Germany and I improbable love. I have been a Republican. Assurances 1960s. I'm a member of the NRA's. And voted for or trump. I think trump has and has removed the worst freshman and we've ever had. Show I'll be glad to see him go. I St. Joe Biden. Will be a great leader world United States. Like me. A live there who might jump into Germany say Joseph Biden cares about doing it through proper duty. Well United States that if he's elected that's what he will do.

