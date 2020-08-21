DNC spotlights Republican and WWII veteran voting for Biden

Ed Good, 95, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, shared why he will be voting for Biden in a video played during the final night of the convention.
1:00 | 08/21/20

I am Edward goodness I'm not a news five years old I'm a veteran of World War II and Korea. What I worry uniform. I Wear or are two versions my parish through wings. And their combat infantry badge I didn't make one call but jumped over the Rhine in Germany and I improbable love. I have been a Republican. Assurances 1960s. I'm a member of the NRA's. And voted for or trump. I think trump has and has removed the worst freshman and we've ever had. Show I'll be glad to see him go. I St. Joe Biden. Will be a great leader world United States. Like me. A live there who might jump into Germany say Joseph Biden cares about doing it through proper duty. Well United States that if he's elected that's what he will do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

