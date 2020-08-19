Transcript for DNC unveils virtual roll call

I am proud to cast joining doorman it's vertebrae Sanders and twenty batten was back our next president Joseph Matt boom. The great state of New Hampshire awards nine delegates. To our friend and neighbor Bernice Sanders and 44 delegates to the next for the United States Joseph why. Alabama casts eight votes for Bernie Sanders. And the great state of Alabama cash 52 votes for our. Our next president of beans United States show. We must elect the president who respect their voices protector waters and address climate change. Alaska chest seven votes Bernie Sanders and told bush for the next president Joseph Biden. On behalf while the governor of polo but I'm rusty balding. Let me Americans are bought Democratic Party. Meet me out in the open boats our next president up United States of America. But in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.