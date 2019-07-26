Transcript for Doctored presidential seal displayed behind Trump

I get the ball on this Friday we begin looked up fake presidential seal on stage with president trump normally when the president speaks publicly this info logo we see but that's not what appear when it comes broke at a student summit Tuesday this one including golf clubs. And a two headed eagle clutching golf clubs and and a pilot cast an eagle what you have is that's symbol of the Russian Federation and the banner says 45. There's a puppet. In Latin Virginia graphic designer says he made it last year but never expected to make news. We're told the mistake was made by the organizers not the White House member of the video team apparently grabbed the image from Google photos. That person has been buyers.

