Transcript for Doctors and nurses urge people to take precautions as COVID-19 cases rise

As corona virus infections and hospitalizations for covad. Are rising around the country so our concerns of those on the front lines some doctors and physicians and nurses. They're urging people to take precautions so hospitals are not overwhelmed this is Diane and doctor Brown's who just talking about her here's what they want you to know. How about what they are dealing went good. There's a huge disconnected think that what the community thinks it is happening. Com and what we see happening in the hospital. And I wish there were safe and many American Media members. Specifically those who don't Wear masks. Could come into the hospital and see the tireless averts that our health care providers are putting in and the candidate giving her patients. But some as are his numbers keep praising ever pastor becomes and overwhelmed it's going to be harder for us take. Such great care of the patients that we do at the university views not. Personally they have seen an increase in Kobe cases. I'm really. Not surprisingly it's occurred throughout the United States in different ways it's just our turn to have that we really do get control of this we need to continue do. Hi this is have been shown to be effective at as far as wearing face mask put on public. When. And around use social distancing to minimizing contact and also use appropriate hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of the virus. Sparkling numbers are increasing and alarming rates for hospitals and eerie horror capacity. And sadly. Every day. We see people losing their lives to this. Verbal virus we know we've been fortunate to Paris sufficient supplies of people who need to keep MC. But as we continue to see these cases increase in her hospitalizations increase I'm worried that this plant will be able to keep up the Palestinians. Things are bad now. The end in the hospital setting where work full fair we're getting better a little bit by. Shifting some of our patients around. You know we ran out of space and in every way that you can imagine.

