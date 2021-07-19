Transcript for DOJ charges 4 Chinese nationals with state-backed hacking

The charge clear. The US Department of Justice accusing the Chinese government of working with criminal hackers to steal in profit from sensitive intellectual property in military and political information. The NSA in Homeland Security claimed the Republic of China has been contracting with hackers who attack companies from around the world. The US officially accusing China of being behind the Microsoft Exchange server breach in March this was the FBI director one month later no country. Poses. A broader more severe intelligence collection threat. In China now the US the European Union NATO in several other countries are joining forces to expose and criticize trying to. For pattern of malicious cyber activities NATO support as significant as its the first time it has condemned Chinese cyber activities. Secretary of state blink and blasting the Chinese in a statement writing. Responsible states not indiscriminately compromise global network security ignored knowingly harbor cyber criminals let alone sponsor or collaborate with them. The DOJ announcing a California grand jury has indicted for Chinese nationals they accuse of working with the Chinese ministry of state security. In criminal hacks that affected tens of thousands of customers here in the US from 2011 to 2018. Our understanding is the Chinese Government. Not unlike the Russian got. He's not doing this themselves that are protected those who are doing. US officials say they've raised these concerns with senior Chinese Government officials are not ruling out further action to hold the PRC accountable. Outs for Shea ABC news Washington.

