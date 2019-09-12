Transcript for DOJ inspector general concludes Russia investigation was justified

The FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election with launched with an authorized purpose. That is according to the official report released by the Justice Department inspector general Michael oral would also noting his office found no evidence. That political bias or improper motivation influenced the FBI's decision to open case FBI director Christopher Wray reacting to the IG report in an exclusive interview with ABC's Peter Thomas I think it's him. With proper authorization. Based on along the facts and nothing else. The report findings contradicting president triumphed frequent accusations. That the FBI infiltrated his campaign with illegal. Life in my view this report completely and politicians. FBI. Pointing to the report findings revealing serious performance failure. Including alleged mistakes and omissions in the surveillance of former trump campaign aide Carter page. I am ordering forty over forty corrective actions to address all those things in a way that's robust and serious. President trump reacting to the report says what was done to the country was of this Greece and far worse than what he thought possible. Elizabeth her ABC news New York.

