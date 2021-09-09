DOJ sues Texas over abortion law

More
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced his department has filed a lawsuit against Texas for its restrictive law against abortions.
1:52 | 09/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DOJ sues Texas over abortion law

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:52","description":"Attorney General Merrick Garland announced his department has filed a lawsuit against Texas for its restrictive law against abortions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"79924887","title":"DOJ sues Texas over abortion law","url":"/Politics/video/doj-sues-texas-abortion-law-79924887"}