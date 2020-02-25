Transcript for Donald Trump accuses Supreme Court justices of bias

You tweeted about justice Sotomayor you know yesterday saying that she and justice Ginsburg should recuse themselves from future cases dealing with the administration. Once the basis. For your him. Well it's very obvious and in I always thought that frankly that justice. Ginsburg should do it because she went. While during the campaign when I was running. I don't know who she was for perhaps she was for Hillary Clinton completely. But she said some things that were. Obviously very inappropriate she later sort of apologize I would say it was an apology but she's sort of I was. And then justice sotomayor's what she said yesterday you know very well what you said yesterday that big story. And I just don't know how they can not recuse themselves or anything having to do with crumpled truck related. The right thing to do is there as the Supreme Court justice is a different standard when the same time I think it's a higher standard. In a certain sense so they'll have to decide what to do but for state it was so inappropriate. When you're justice of the Supreme Court and it's almost what she's trying to do is take the people that do feel a different way and get them. To vote. The way that you would like them to I just go to was so inappropriate such a terrible statement for Supreme Court justices won't work. What what's inappropriate about the state I'm not an attorney so I can't relate you don't remember it was done well and she seemed to criticize the White House. The running to the Supreme Court dropped I have to see you know I don't think that was it. But I think what you did say is she's trying to shame the way I look at he's trying to shame people with perhaps a different view. In devoting her way and that's so inappropriate. So let's see what happens we have things whether or not to recuse themselves vote for me look. Justice Ginsburg during my campaign you know like protested at the time. She apologized. In a very minor form. And what justice sort of Meyer said yesterday it was really. Highly inappropriate and everybody agrees to that virtually everybody I've seen I've seen papers on it people cannot believe that she said.

