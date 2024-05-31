Donald Trump bashes verdict and judge in his criminal trial

Speaking from Trump Tower, the former president expressed his grievances about his criminal trial conviction and ABC News contributor Mark Updegrove speaks on the reaction to Trump's conviction.

May 31, 2024

