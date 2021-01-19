How Donald Trump has transformed the presidency

More
Elected in 2016, President Donald Trump scored one of the most stunning political upsets in modern U.S. history.
3:50 | 01/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Donald Trump has transformed the presidency

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:50","description":"Elected in 2016, President Donald Trump scored one of the most stunning political upsets in modern U.S. history.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75332116","title":"How Donald Trump has transformed the presidency","url":"/Politics/video/donald-trump-transformed-presidency-75332116"}