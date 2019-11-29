Transcript for Donald Trump’s surprise visit to Afghanistan

This morning president trump is heading back to the US after a secret Thanksgiving Day visit to Afghanistan the president thinks troops serving in America's longest war. This was his first trip to Afghanistan and his seconds to a war so. He also renewed peace talks with the Taliban saying they want a deal ABC's mega tempers in has more make and good morning. Good morning engine aid this mission was so secret and only a handful of aides even knew about it. Even the president of Afghanistan was unaware of the visit until right before president transplant it. Applauded at present its stakes Donald dropped presidents run on his way home this morning. After a surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan. The very special people and you don't even know. How much the people of our country love and respect you the president serving Turkey addressing to thirteen thousand troops serving in America's longest war. And promising to bring more troops home because of new weaponry and technology were able to do actually more with. Fewer troops the commander in chief also sitting down with the president of Afghanistan. Same peace talks with the Taliban are back on. This lesson three months after abruptly canceling talks about them after a bomb killed an American servicemen are the Taliban wants to make a deal. We'll see if they want to make it gets going to be a real deal but policy. The surprise is it comes Andy controversy at. Pentagon after the president intervened on the half of the navy seal epicenter of the war crimes case. The navy secretary forced out after president trump refused to allow top leadership to strip Eddie Gallagher of his trident. In the Washington Post ousted navy secretary Richard Spencer calling it a quote shocking and unprecedented intervention. Same the president has very little understanding of what it means to be in the military. To fight ethically or be governed by a uniform set of rules and practices. And nineteen Americans have died in combat in Afghanistan so far this year making it than most in the last five years. President trump wants to reduce that thirteen thousand troops stationed there now to about 8600. Connect them all right magazine he's joining us this morning.

