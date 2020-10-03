‘I don’t think it's a big deal’: Trump on coronavirus test

The president said he feels “extremely good” after being asked about coronavirus testing.
0:33 | 03/10/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘I don’t think it's a big deal’: Trump on coronavirus test
Well I I don't think it's a big deal it would do that I don't feel that. He region extremely good and feel very good it. I guess it's not a big deal to get tested something that we do. Again. But the White House doctor terrific guy talent. He's he's no reason. There's no symptoms knowing. You know what are you people would be the first to tell you wouldn't. You wouldn't even help you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

