-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi asks to ‘proceed with articles of impeachment’
-
Now Playing: ‘None of us came here to impeach a president:’ Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Pelosi tells House to proceed with impeachment
-
Now Playing: Protests paralyze France after decision to overhaul country's pension system
-
Now Playing: Pelosi asks House to draft articles of impeachment against Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump administration adjusts work requirements for SNAP benefits
-
Now Playing: ‘I don’t hate anyone … don’t mess with me’: Nancy Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani travels to Ukraine to debunk Democrats’ case
-
Now Playing: Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment against Trump
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers and legal scholars battle it out on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: US considering big increase in troops to the Middle East: Source
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ‘two-faced’
-
Now Playing: 3 of 4 constitutional scholars favor impeachment at hearing
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Carter discharged from hospital
-
Now Playing: How Biden and Buttigieg are resonating with black voters
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris exits 2020 race
-
Now Playing: Tension between world leaders at NATO summit
-
Now Playing: Jonathan Turley delivers opening statement at impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: Michael Gerhardt delivers opening statement at impeachment hearing