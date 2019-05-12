Transcript for ‘I don’t hate anyone … don’t mess with me’: Nancy Pelosi

I don't need any. Yeah. I think that residents is a coward. When it comes. To helping. Or are. Kids who are afraid. That a gun violence I think he is cool where he doesn't deal with. Helping our dreamers. That of which were very pat I think he's in denial about the constitute about the yes. Climate crisis however that's about the election. This is about the elect take it up in the election this is about the constitution of the United States. And the fact that Leach as president violation of his oath of office. And as a Catholic I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone I was raised in a way that is still a heart full of fluff and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president I pray for the president over time. So don't mess with me when it comes to words like that.

