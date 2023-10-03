'I don’t think we’ll be plunged into chaos': Rep. Matt Rosendale

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) about the historic vote to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker, and what comes next for Republicans.

October 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live