Transcript for Dorian lays waste to Bahamas, makes way toward US

Yeah. Everybody welcome to the briefing her mom Devin Dwyer Washington great to have you with us on this Tuesday breaking news right now as hurricane Dorian. Slowly moves its way north skirting the Florida coast we have teams. Deployed in the area we'll get a live report coming up millions on alert they are now as tropical storm force winds are starting to hit the coast along with that surged. Meanwhile though we're getting a much clearer picture of just how devastating and catastrophic door Dorian was. To the Bahamas and then joined now via Skype by Theo nearly he's the Bahamian consul general here in Washington. Sir thank you so much for joining us that this are pretty difficult time I imagine if he had any contact. With your government on the island. I thank you for your time thank you for eyewitness on the show. I've been a Constant Contact as you can imagine with the head altars in the ministry had not sought. One of the challenges as you mentioned earlier with recovering it's because the storm is actually still. Oval Grand Bahama island we haven't been able to get in and officially access all the damages that are at this time. And it we had heard of from your government sir that at least five people had been confirmed dead I imagine you expect that number to go to go opt any updates on back. So don't have any new numbers on the out and brief. Hope it doesn't happen outside that you're reporting on cold sandwiches so. And all of that was affected and damaged. But that are incident damaged two year two days ago and yesterday as well. One of the biggest concerns is that the storm the hurricane Dorian is moving so slowly. And taking longer to get out of the Irian ticking longs for us get in and get dumb provide relief efforts. And you're here in in Washington. Mr. Neely you have undoubtedly have had contact with the trump administration we know a US disaster. Assistance team is on the ground there you are you receiving the help you need right now from the US. Certainly certainly the US is fully on board and providing information and I'm just waiting to see how best they can continue to assists. The US Coast Guard has been in two a goal and helped zone rescue person Syria yesterday and dumb by the effort continues. It it can be chaotic and desperate to on these islands as you know full well having lived through storms before when the when these storms hit how does the government plan to keep people safe keep that property secure as it as it passes do you. Gosh hello operating plan. One other sure you know one of the concerns this earlier. We earlier information is basically to get heated response an immediate relief on the and that's providing first aid providing water or by the ice providing. But attendance and providing this central Saddam and nearly a series and as a release are rebuilding later. But now we're looking forward immediate. Immediate issues of media dumb supplies be sent to abaco and Grand Bahama island. Sam what it what is your greatest concern greatest need right now in terms of supplies is that water and food is it. Air water and nonperishable food items. Also generated because of issues with electricity providing electricity in those areas up tents and charcoal. A person shall have lost their homes and lawless pretty much most of what they don't. And relief efforts continue but right now we need to get from the ground Ingraham arm assess the damages. And dumb move bullet struck minute we can expect don't damages be very suppress the primacy in its purchases. Yeah he sure did the Red Cross to as he is you said it is very early the Red Cross estimating more than thirteen thousand houses are believed to have been damaged. Or destroyed. Five. Chris yeah those numbers really liked to increase some. We know that people coming to be coming to rescue early regret constant calls here at the Olympics come. The outlook here in DC throughout the morning throughout the day trying to speak with persons prisons wanting to know how best they can out. And assist persons wanting to get on the ground and help already. Problem but it's a certain certain stages to. Go through a lumber are very thankful for the for the outcry to the persons that really want to assistant persons that are concerned. The government here in the United States and city councils and mayors and senators and so many other persons have been reaching out listen governments of other countries as well. And we know that helpful continue to pour pour in we are thinking of viewing your country right now Theo not only. The Bahamian consul general here in Washington sir thank you very much. Her time nights I accuse but you so much and continue to. Think of us and continue to which are it's one of the other items were looking for ought to be serious anyone who can help which shipping. We're receiving supplies and we're looking for persons who could miss this was shipping to. Thomas our consul general and you think you so much I want now ABC. Meteorologist injured dutrow he's in New York to put this storm into some context for us Greg great to see you. I'm even looking at the at the data about this thing that just passed over the Bahamas what is how bad is it is this the worst to ever hit it Obama's it is yet. It's without a doubt the worst tropical cyclone to ever hit the Bahamas a category five storm. And it's also the second slowest in recent history sense we've kept track of these things the first slowest. That was Betsy and 19654. Major hurricanes. This is second place a lot of folks not remembering Nancy 1965. This will be one that we will remember and it has horror rain we're talking feet of rain on top of twenty to 25 foot storm surges across the Allen a Grand Bahama. And things are finally turned to settle down as this moves off to North End that is a good sign and that is what we're going to track through the next couple days here is as it does move up the eastern seaboard of the United States as high pressure ridge starts to break down the steering flows come back we've already seen some forward momentum. Four not out of the woods in the United States just yet there's a chance here are some of the weather models still bring in that track. Over the outer banks or perhaps even into South Carolina something at net and we'll certainly inning yet could I am open and a couple innings. Proving that Freeport just over my last check was still around hurricane strength. Which probably feels a lot lighter than those winds when their Maxine out around 200 to 220 miles per hour. Things are starting to relax now the waters are starting to go down but now organs targeting a sense of the true damage that has occurred across but have a coast and also Grand Bahama. That is Fisher Greg dutrow thinks so much Noory and this time done it is moving very slowly can Graham. Over the National Hurricane Center has been on the show before he's the guy leading the charge on tracking. This storm for the federal government can take you so much give us the latest on the track is it still trending away from the Florida coastline. You know we got right off the coastline finally getting some of that movement moving at five miles an hour to the northwest so it was stationary for so long over the Bahamas or finally getting this movement. So yeah that's the track we have a right off the coast. But is close enough is the interior winds start to decrease they're spreading out as wells are hurricane force winds Spanish trail sixty miles from the center so it's close enough that we're keeping this hurricane warnings up for portions of the coast but the this is all week I mean this goes through the week right along the coastline. Up through Florida South Carolina North Carolina eventually Virginia. Now won't couldn't clear there are territory until next weekend it's hard to put your mind around that canned. Thank you so much I know you're tight on time thanks for comment on. A let's go now to Elizabeth Hershey's down in new Smyrna beach Florida tracking how a floor aliens are getting ready for that storm as can pointed out there Elizabeth. What's the mood like right now down there is is there a sense of relief for still but still people on edge. You know actually I just ran into a woman was walking her dog and I after what you were thinking at this moment looking at that hearing the very latest that Dorian may not be coming close to where we are and she said well relieved yes but she's. Still thinking we're not out of this a woods just yet and that's exactly what officials here want to hear because again we're talking about a hurricane and we never know what to do and so they're urging residents to be prepared. Just to give you an idea of what the conditions are like where we are. For perspective I'm gonna ask my photographer to view map to show you the luxury that we are still able to take advantage up. I'm standing on a box than we have the real life laughing at me so that we can at least make this TV will present a bold. This obviously will all be going away once Dorian does approach and gets closer to what. And so right now the condition it's a little windy overcast take a look over two at the trees you see there. Dancing with the breeze but it's still not too bad if you look at the waterways. Not be so very common in fact there are several both. Fill out there. I've felt. And I actually feel woman now cutting down on her bike. Of the mood here know what is panic thing. You name may be bringing. They have sigh of relief. Keeping their fingers crossed but again for the most part at least from what I'm gathering and I'm hearing. I've they're heeding the warning from officials and taking Dorian seriously still again there are mandatory evacuation orders in place and coastal area. And officials are urging them to if you haven't left of home. You better stay home especially tonight. Seven. ABC's Elizabeth her down there in new Smyrna beach Florida thank you so much Elizabeth for bringing that report does look like things are. Tenderly calm right now although as you said people on edge that's gonna FEMA headquarters now for an update. On federal preparations in storm slowly inches north James. By Joseph joins us now he's a senior FEMA administrator sir thank you for coming on is that. Storm appears to be bypassed seen the Florida coast a direct hit at least I imagine everybody. There FEMA is a little bit breathing SI relief on this as well. Yeah there's a sense of relief that it's not gonna impact Florida as as seriously as we anticipated to as a few days ago. But they're still not in the total clear yet we're still gonna see tropical force storm winds. We're still gonna see rain. In in various parts of the area which is why we ask everyone all of your listeners all of your viewers if your local officials are asking you to evacuate. Please heed those warnings and being so it. And FEMA. Mr. Jessup was aggressively prepositioning resources in Florida we heard about it and covered it here for the past week or so ahead of the storm. Had you guys had to redeploy now up to the Carolinas as well as the thing starts to look like it might hit up there. Yet and I think that's the most important thing is were being very. Nimble in how we have our operations because as the trajectory of this storm changes as the impacts changed even though we're seeing a weaker storm it's still gonna provide. Cause impact to those areas so we are moving resources for right now we have resources anywhere from Florida all the way up the coast. Georgia South Carolina North Carolina. We have a breath of resources throughout the southeast part of the US. And finally and know as Americans remain your top priority in preparing for what might come of the next week for herself. Is spew at all involved in their efforts down in the Bahamas he talk at all about what what sort of resources used for we are putting toward that recovery effort. Sheriff's of the leadership of department of the department of homeland security and FEMA. Are very working very closely with the State Department and USA ID the Agency for International Development. Those two agencies have the lead in working with the Bahamas they are in contact with them and if there's any resource requests we will look to assist. The US Coast Guard has a longstanding. Agreement have support with the Bahamas and they're ready to assume. As well. All right James Joseph senior administrator of FEMA really appreciate your time on this busy Tuesday thank you sir for coming on again. We'll continue to track hurricane during here on ABC news live 24/7 you can follow us. And our storm tracker live on the channel here of course continued a forecast from our meteorologist Greg do truck.

