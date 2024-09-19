Doug Emhoff blasts Gov. Sanders' remarks about Harris not having biological children

Doug Emhoff blasted remarks made by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said Vice President Kamala Harris "doesn't have anything to keep her humble" because she does not have biological children.

September 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live