Transcript for Dr. Fauci responds to Trump’s comment about slowing coronavirus testing

That is rally over the weekend the president said and I quote when you do testing to that extent you're going to find more people what you're going to find more cases. So I said to my people slow the testing down please unquote. And this morning he said he meant this seductive touch it do you agree with that does it make sense that the safely open our economy we should be limiting the number of tests. Rather than ensuring that anyone who needs a test can get one and you don't have to mention the president I did. A tell us about the testing. I is a member of the task force and my colleagues on the test for us to my knowledge I know for sure. But to my knowledge none of us have ever been told to slow down and testing. At just is a fact in fact we will be doing more testing as you've heard from admiral draw. Not only testing to specifically identify people in the identify isolate and contact Trace. But also much more surveillance. If you want to get your arms around and understand exactly what's going on in community spread. So it's the opposite we're going to be doing more testing not lists all of us. Have been and continue to be committed to increasing readily timely access to testing we've made a marked improvement. We still have a waste ago. One of the low key things as Tony mentioned as surveillance expanding surveillance because of the asymptomatic nature disinfection. And in doing so we're looking at ways they can really substantially enhanced testing by potentially pulling samples of right now is. Guards that we're doing 1100000. Tests today if we can pull samples five to one that would bring it to three million tested so. We're continuing to try to enhance testing it's a critical underpinning of our response.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.