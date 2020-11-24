Dr. Todd Ellerin: Best to ‘keep Thanksgiving within own household’

More
ABC News Contributor Dr. Todd Ellerin discusses Thanksgiving precautions and the promising drug treatments being tested as we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine.
2:52 | 11/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Todd Ellerin: Best to ‘keep Thanksgiving within own household’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:52","description":"ABC News Contributor Dr. Todd Ellerin discusses Thanksgiving precautions and the promising drug treatments being tested as we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74370085","title":"Dr. Todd Ellerin: Best to ‘keep Thanksgiving within own household’","url":"/Politics/video/dr-todd-ellerin-best-thanksgiving-household-74370085"}