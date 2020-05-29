Early Facebook investor discusses Trump's executive order on social media

More
Early Facebook investor Roger McNamee breaks down President Donald Trump’s executive order, and calls for more regulation of social media companies.
4:19 | 05/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Early Facebook investor discusses Trump's executive order on social media

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:19","description":"Early Facebook investor Roger McNamee breaks down President Donald Trump’s executive order, and calls for more regulation of social media companies.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"70941587","title":"Early Facebook investor discusses Trump's executive order on social media","url":"/Politics/video/early-facebook-investor-discusses-trumps-executive-order-social-70941587"}