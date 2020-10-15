Transcript for Early voters sound off about long lines

And early voting is now under way in most of our country more than seventeen million votes have already been cast in person and by mail. There are some of those early voters experiences and some of those long lines around the country. Yeah I get other list so I got about 5:15 this morning. I got here a couple of calls very came my hairdo lab was progress we get moments. Twenty minutes but still I'll go tell black cats and I had to have a less revenue and a number of things. While Allen he would have problems in different. I'm large away. Love to see the line at here as much as they just imminent. Look to see anybody coming out anticipating him. Kendall what they need to do purchasing their civic duty. Pack your patience back sense of humor but stateside its enthusiastic. Did December ever on site. Ready to vote and doesn't have their votes you can practice pivotal role in the keys but just didn't tell the lions dining room that night but he's going to total. I have to find voting today resort took a little while it was worth it plans. I knew there were ultimately about it Saturdays so it's much better look at. That was beyond quiet pretty good time oxygen literally fifteen. I don't think you can complain. If you don't actually. You're sitting right today choose 60. I think this is the most important election in his care for our country.

