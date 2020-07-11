What you need to know about Election Day 2020 ABC News Chief Political Analyst Matt Dowd breaks down the latest polls and why Pennsylvania is the state to watch.

Joe Biden speaks to voters in Philadelphia The former vice president spoke to a crowd in Philadelphia before heading back to Delaware to await election results.

Joyous celebrations in the streets of Pennsylvania Americans showed their support and excitement at the news Joe Biden is the new president-elect.

President-elect Joe Biden releases statement after winning White House Biden says he is "honored and humbled by the trust that the American people have placed in me" and that "democracy beats deep in the heart of America."