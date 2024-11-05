Election 2024: Donald Trump projected to win Miss., Ohio

Donald Trump will win Mississippi and Ohio, ABC News Projects. In Maryland Senate race, Democrat Angela Alsobrooks will win, ABC News projects. She will become Maryland's first Black senator.

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live