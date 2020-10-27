Transcript for Election Day is only 1 week away

Pays his political director Rick Klein joins us now for more. As we've been talking work almost every day that pandemic driving. The that campaign that seems. Positive but he rates are increasing and eleven of the thirteen battleground states right now including Pennsylvania Michigan Wisconsin North Carolina and Arizona so. Given that given that they're hitting those states what are they telling voters there about this new search. We'll tell you as president says he is sick of talking about hope that it's the voters themselves for a living at and we have seen a disconnect between the president's rhetoric and his actions frankly and we people have experienced this pandemic committee of these dates have. Mandates around masks oh and almost every state you still have. I disruptions to daily life so that the president peseta were rounding the corner that we're solving this ignores the outbreak in his own White House and it ignores the reality on the ground and that's what. Good guys was to find this election it's gonna throw line for months now Terry. That the difference between the way people perceived the president's leadership around covet what he says about it. Vs the reality as it's being lived in these battleground states. And frequent of their strategies right now Biden's campaigning in Georgia which hasn't voted Republican in the presidential race since 1992. Meanwhile trump is holding rallies in states that he won four years ago. What does that tell you about what they are trying to accomplish in this last week. Well president cup wins the election you're gonna hear a lot about days like today I'll Vice President Biden trying to expand the map maybe make a play for some senate seats by. Playing in a state did no one ever thought would realistically go for a Democrat this year they're very confident about this half meanwhile. President trump. Focused on hot today Wisconsin and Michigan yesterday's Pennsylvania on what will you say well it's telling that he's he's yes the focus on the State's that he won four years ago but. Democrats have been obsessing about particularly those three upper midwest states. In particular Wisconsin Michigan Pennsylvania for four years it has been drilled into their heads city ideas president trump. He's is just on the pavement and doing as many rallies as he is in those states and then Vice President Biden doing far fewer events and setting a holding in Georgia a week out again it's a bold big strategy it is a risky strategy. But it is a market the competence of the Biden campaign feels we count. And rigged Judging Amy Tony very now justice Amy coney Barrett when president trump nominated. Judge Garrett now justice Barrett. He and Republicans so this is a winner issue force how's it playing out thirty thank. We just haven't seen it register as a top line issue among voters in battleground states it is he's in the top motivating thing I think it is helps the president consolidate his face and Casey's maid around the country but he may have actually endangered the -- the party's senate prospects. In a couple of states. Clearly the president trying to put an exclamation point on the moment with that extraordinary event last night at the White House echoes of the super spreader revenge. Where she was announced outside at the White House just a few short weeks ago the president doesn't really want to change the optics of that he doesn't remember that he delivered on his promise of appointing conservative justices of the Supreme Court no matter what else is set about the trump presidency he has remade a third of the Supreme Court in just four short years. And rank you know Biden has as a boy didn't completely answering whether he would pack the court if he does win the election the best he said is that he would tap a bipartisan commission. To explore court reform if he wins. This is ambiguity on this issue of saying whether or not they would expand a court rule one what's the chances that they do. Expand the court if he wins the election and do you think his ambiguity on this issue. We'll hurt him with voters. There's no question it is a purposeful ambiguity he is not answering that a very direct question. And there will be bills introduced in the new congress he of course Biden holds a democratic controlled congress. That he will have to weigh in on. He's trying to ponds on the issue by saying that study brings to a commission I've heard about a lot Washington commissions over the years. You guys that have covered these things as well they rarely actually deliver the results is that it's a classic dodge. But in this case he's gonna come under enormous pressure after the election took to play by different rules of under the argument that Republicans essentially broke the system. That is and how Joseph Biden is wired but if he wins the election they'll be a whole lot of Democrats who think that is part of the promise that he has to deliver on. Quickly follow up on that how do you prevent that from becoming. A slippery slope we see them voting with percentages change we see the filibuster and they're talking about getting rid of that. We talk about packing the courts how do you stop that from just changing the system entirely. What Joseph Biden hopes this feat of becoming a calming influence that he brings around the entire electorate Democrats and Republicans together now a lot of progressives we'll say. Good luck with that is wishful thinking that as a bygone era and Washington but it is essentially what he's campaigning on. The complication Diane is of course if he wins the election he won't be entirely what he won on he will be based on the votes of many young progressives who think far more radical change. He's in the offing and it will be up to president Biden under a democratic controlled Washington to temper the expectations of so many in his own party. And there he is it warm springs Georgia we're seeing which was Franklin Roosevelt's. Retreat Roosevelt when he tried to pack. The court got clobbered by public opinion it kind of country pretty. Pretty careful with the Supreme Court but I wanted to back that. Corona virus pandemic and especially how president trump seems to be addressing these the White House this week the science policy office released. Got a list of accomplishments of the president in his first term in office and right at the top was ending the cold mid nineteen pandemic. Given what people are seeing not just in case is what hospitalizations. With what's happening to Frontline workers does that work. Well leave it doesn't match with reality but we're the president hopes that he can match up with the perceptions is that people are tired they are frustrated they are probably sick of coping. Now he is thanked his entire reelection campaign on the idea that he can sell to the American people that we machine it around in the quarter as he says. The economy is on the net and that's the issue said. It works for him if he's re litigating the pass. If he's confronting the very real. Situation on the ground so many these days it is so much tougher and that's where I think he's start to see some points separation was Joseph Biden people really don't trust. I hated the president's word on corona virus overall and news of the approval gap on Biden vs trump on this issue that's. Probably the investigation that Biden has a run on and it's the worst for trump to have to run on and we've seen time and again those issues just confront the White House so directly. The White House itself but the physical building as well so many places where the campaigns being waged. All right Rickie talk. About Kobe fifties so let's give people little break from playing little game of stump Rick Klein Shelley it's. Brick love this game. All right question why do women the last time a Democrat running for president won the state of Georgia Terry feel free to steal if you know it. I think we both know this Warner I don't you have to go back to you have to go back to Bill Clinton and it took that three way race against ross' throw to make it happen who. I. She can look at the map today to. It's so different than it used to be had there were so many southern states that were red and even reliably red. Not that long ago so it's striking that we you know dissidents in the course of that one generation. In a couple of presidencies we've gone from Georgia being glued to deep reds are now purple again. But anyway I did not know that question was coming and I had lived in earlier that it last happened in 1992 said do I get partial credit for that yeah this. Yes sure. And again have a record I want in the day. I. Oh let's see what elections the highest voter turnout in history. I believe that the going thinking is the 1960 election had the highest turnout has some voter eligible population tonight. I'm sorry and correct it to 81 point 8% of eligible voters who. Took to the polls and 1876. To elect a rather Kirby haze over Samuel Tilden 1876. Eligible voters of course the very interest and turn a lot you were people and a lot fewer types of. The vote kidney cancer because that's it's an admirable argument that a judge or not I guess you're and that's. Rick it's always great to talk to you thank you so much for giving us a break down and thinks Jordan tells voters for one answer I gotta be careful I don't know like that thanks guys.

