Transcript for Electoral College formalizes Biden's win

This morning president elect Joseph Biden blasting president trump for trying to overturn the election results the court sent a clear signal. To president trump. That they would be no part of an unprecedented assault on our democracy. The Electoral College formalizing Biden's win Monday giving him 300 in six electoral votes the integrity of our elections remains intact. Now it's time to turn the page as your down throughout our history. Do you know I'm. And deal fears of a violent response from from supporters forced Arizona's Electoral College to meet in a secret location. And Washington secretary of state reported online threats made against election officials president trump and many of his allies are still refusing to accept that he lost. The only date in the constitution. He's January 20 so we have more than enough time. To right the wrong. This fraudulent election result. And certified dog trouble is the winner of the election some Republicans in congress have also not acknowledge Biden's victory one congressman says he's leaving the party because of that denial in this election some person muted. It's all about partners about bursts and debts frankly use discussed seed oral as other senior Republicans however are starting to face the facts. At some point have faced the music and I think. Once Electoral College settle the issue today. Says it's time for reporting on. Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain expressing optimism was heartened tonight to see a number of senior Republican senators. Even remembers of the Republican Senate Leadership. I'll come out tonight and acknowledge that Joseph Biden Tomlin here are some want. I think the dam broke comment tonight we saw people hadn't said anything before finally acknowledged. This victory in the meantime bill Barr is stepping down as attorney general weeks after he contradicted president Trump's claims of election fraud marked departure was announced by the president on Twitter just minutes after the Electoral College vote for Biden became official. But bars resignation letter is filled with praise for the president saying he's proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements adding. Few could have weathered these attacks much less forged ahead with a positive program for the country. And deputy attorney general Jeff Rosen will take over for bar for the final five weeks of Trump's term Mona Andrew think hill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.