Transcript for Elijah Cummings speaks at the 2008 Democratic National Convention: Aug. 27, 2008

And congressmen Elijah Cummings. Code share of the Obama Biden campaign. In the great state of Maryland. My positions as a member. Of the house armed services committee. And is chairman upbeat coastguard and maritime. Transportation subcommittee. Acted to argue that there is no greater threat. To our national security. Than a continuation. About failed policies of joy HW bush. Because guidance. Motto is simple yet forceful. Step up Rochus. Meeting always. Ready. And now Coast Guard has always ready. Unfortunately when it comes our national security. The Bush Administration. Has not always been ready. In fact their failed policies. Which Senator McCain supports by the way. Had left us won't fully I'm prepared. To confront the dangers of a post 9/11. World. What the Bush Administration ready. To fight the right war on terror in Afghanistan. In pursuit of those who did out Mason Tom know. What's the Bush Administration. Ready to prevent the civil war in Iraq. Resulting from a disastrous debate and no. What the Bush Administration. Ready to contain a resurgent Russian. No. And now look get our world. Georgia is in ruins. The Taliban is rejuvenated in Afghanistan. Package signed is unstable. Our Brian is a growing threat. And rust and aggressive is oil and derives. And new democratic movements in the Ukraine. And other nations are at risk all of these guys the Bush Administration. Was not ready. America's imports in the world. Is it is reduced. And the threats throughout Mason are even greater. And incredibly. Senator McCain wants to continue the failed policies that got us here. Ladies and gentlemen we cannot. Afford. Eight more years of failure. We need a real things. And we can vote for real change by voting for Barack Obama. And Joseph Biden. Rather then pursuing. A bush McCain. Go it alone strategy in Iraq. They will bring everyone together and at the table and end this war without destabilizing. The region. Senator Obama knows that today's problems. Require bipartisan. Pragmatic solution. He teamed with Republican senator Lugar. Great city of nuclear weapons. He recommended. That that brought down about troops in Iraq. To strengthen our presence in Afghanistan. A policy that the bush administration and now is pursuing. And importantly. He understands. That the greatest threats to our national security. Come from out failures. There yet to be always ready. Ben had to understand the dynamics. Of the world states in its wake birds that three. And most of all the failure to properly educate every single one about children. Barack Obama. And Joseph Biden. Out relatively. Yet tested. At bay approve it. And they will bring us to change we need and the America we deserve. I know they're having to sit America like its Coast Guard will always be ready they got.

