Transcript for Elijah Cummings’ widow campaigns for his congressional seat

Widow of Elijah Cummings hopes to succeed hem in congress. My Iraqi more Cummings tells the Baltimore Sun that she is the best choice to carry out his legacy. Elijah Cummings died last month at the age of 68 his widow is a public policy consultant. Who ran for Maryland governor last year for consulting areas include health and education policy.

