Elizabeth Warren announces run for presidency

More
Senator Elizabeth Warren declared her candidacy for president of the United States Saturday afternoon in her home state of Massachusetts.
1:37 | 02/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elizabeth Warren announces run for presidency
We are here to take on a flight. Doubt will shape our airlines our children's lives and our grandchildren's. Lives jobs as surely. As the fight that began in these streets more than a century ago. Or does the man in the White House is not the cause of what is broken. He is just the latest and most extreme symptom. Of what's gone wrong in America. A product. And rings since done. Props up the rich and powerful and kicks dirt on everyone else. So once they've gone. We can't pretend that none of this ever happen. It won't be enough just undo the terrible acts of this administration. We can't afford just to tinker around the edges a tax credit hero regulation there. Our fight is thorn big instruction. Changed. Yeah it is good fight and our lions. The fight to build an America where dreams are possible. An America that works for every wine. A and banners flying I stand here today. To declare that I am a candidate for president yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60959275,"title":"Elizabeth Warren announces run for presidency","duration":"1:37","description":"Senator Elizabeth Warren declared her candidacy for president of the United States Saturday afternoon in her home state of Massachusetts.","url":"/Politics/video/elizabeth-warren-announces-run-presidency-60959275","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.