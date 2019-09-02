Transcript for Elizabeth Warren announces run for presidency

We are here to take on a flight. Doubt will shape our airlines our children's lives and our grandchildren's. Lives jobs as surely. As the fight that began in these streets more than a century ago. Or does the man in the White House is not the cause of what is broken. He is just the latest and most extreme symptom. Of what's gone wrong in America. A product. And rings since done. Props up the rich and powerful and kicks dirt on everyone else. So once they've gone. We can't pretend that none of this ever happen. It won't be enough just undo the terrible acts of this administration. We can't afford just to tinker around the edges a tax credit hero regulation there. Our fight is thorn big instruction. Changed. Yeah it is good fight and our lions. The fight to build an America where dreams are possible. An America that works for every wine. A and banners flying I stand here today. To declare that I am a candidate for president yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.