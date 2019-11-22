Transcript for Elizabeth Warren interrupted by protesters during speech

I want to stick around after last night's debate. But 'cause this city has been at the heart. Of America's fight for justice. Atlanta is city. That honors. Biden. I know. Like doctor Martin Lipton. And Sampson up. No matter what fight your in today. No matter. How steep the climb fields. There are fighters. Who were here before he fires. We can learn from. And fighters. I want to talk about tonight. Are black women. White woman. I will never fully understand. The discrimination. Hank. Yeah. Kids have experienced. It's. Of that. We're. I'm hearing tonight. To tell you. His street a black Americans experienced. And knows all too well. I'm here today for a very different reasons. I'm here to. When I am. Oh. I want to say something. No what is here so quiet you least not this black woman. I don't know what it is when people have tried to put me in a corner and tell me to be silent. You are welcome here this fair is here to talk about the contributions. Writers like you. It may think history. I do not know this story. Garrett thank. History. So my uncle. So this. History. Are. Yeah. Yeah. And they feel that you are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.