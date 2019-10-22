-
Now Playing: Chicago teachers hit the picket lines on day 5 of the strike
-
Now Playing: Chicago mayor urges teachers to return to classrooms amid ongoing strike
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Chicago teachers go on strike
-
Now Playing: Newt Gingrich responds to Trump’s comparison of impeachment to ‘a lynching’
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren joins Chicago teachers strike
-
Now Playing: Top diplomat testifies in Trump impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Bill Taylor to testify before congress
-
Now Playing: Facebook shuts down disinformation campaigns
-
Now Playing: Top US diplomat to testify in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Desperate Kurds angry as US troops leave northern Syria
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out, saying GOP needs to do more to defend him
-
Now Playing: Trump holds cabinet meeting at the White House
-
Now Playing: Mitt Romney admits to using secret Twitter account
-
Now Playing: Congress to discuss Pregnant Workers' Fairness Act
-
Now Playing: Major settlement reached ahead of planned opioid trial
-
Now Playing: Trump: US never agreed to protect Kurds in Syria
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton suggests Tulsi Gabbard could be a Russian agent
-
Now Playing: Emoluments clause is 'phony': Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump reverses decision on G-7 summit venue
-
Now Playing: More officials set to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry