Elizabeth Warren's DNA test shows Native American ancestry

President Trump, who has frequently mocked Warren's ancestry claims, said "who cares?" when asked by reporters on Monday about his reaction to Warren releasing her DNA results.
1:33 | 10/15/18

With the mid terms just three weeks away president trump is on a media blitz. Great job on television the other night. The president praising his wife Milan he has appearance on ABC news in referring to his headline making interview with sixty minutes. I'm not denying climate change but it could very well go back what about the scientists who say it's worse than. You have to show me the scientists because they have a very big political agenda among the topics discussed Russian interference they paid metal. But I think China metal tube into his apparent mocking of doctor Christine Baltic ports testimony on sexual assault against seemed to be saying the action. Why did it doesn't matter how we won. The president has been traveling to campaign rallies across the country theory is in Montana in July. Let's have debated. That's right taking on a potential 20/20 democratic challenger Elizabeth Warren and say to her if they were to debate. Dollars. If charity and acts up. If you take the test of its. War in releasing her DNA results today what does it. Yeah. Absolutely having an American ancestry your better. The DNA results suggest a native American and pester six to ten generations ago. On Twitter Warne is asking president prompted donate a million dollars to the national indigenous women's resource center. But president trump says no actual pledge was made it was merely hypothetical. Want to Zach ABC news Washington.

