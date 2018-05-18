-
Now Playing: Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens bracing for impeachment proceedings
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to North Korea's summit threat
-
Now Playing: Suspect opens fire at Trump resort
-
Now Playing: Senators find bipartisan friendship in divisive times
-
Now Playing: Senate votes to confirm Gina Haspel as next CIA director
-
Now Playing: Mueller investigation hits 1-year mark
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders top aide discusses 2020
-
Now Playing: Sanders doubles down on Trump's MS-13 remarks
-
Now Playing: Trump offers protections for Kim Jong Un if he strikes a deal with US
-
Now Playing: WH: Trump was referring to MS-13 as 'animals'
-
Now Playing: Bret Baier discusses Sean Hannity's relationship with Trump
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani: End Mueller investigation today
-
Now Playing: Trump claims 'Obama FBI spied on the Trump campaign'
-
Now Playing: Giuliani: Mueller can't indict Trump
-
Now Playing: Tillerson warns of 'crisis of ethics and integrity' in US
-
Now Playing: New questions about Trump lawyer's financial records
-
Now Playing: Trump refers to some immigrants in sanctuary cities as 'animals'
-
Now Playing: Senate panel releases transcripts of interviews on Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump's annual financial report disclosed
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump says she feels "great" after a kidney procedure