Embattled Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle resigns

On Monday, Cheatle told Congress that the attempted assassination against former President Donald Trump was the "most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades."

July 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live