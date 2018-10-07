Transcript for Emin Agalarov denies allegation he offered to send women to Trump's hotel room

But let's try and dig into some of those questions right now first of all Donald Trump first appeared in many of your music videos. Back in 2013. During the miss universe pageant. In in in Moscow tell us about how that came to be. Well I was in new York at the time where he'll my new saying go to the so called on more. And we decided to find the most beautiful go in the world to be in the video and she happened to be Olivea callable at that time soon as the current miss universe that. Bill won't do mr. Donald Trump. Organization. And up to having shot the video and met that Bolivia and met miss miss universe of the director of this uterus introduced me to mr. trump. And eventually we brought miss universe to Moscow 2013 host of the biggest. Event that year here. With the 87 most beautiful girls from all over the world to mr. trump gave himself and while he was here I decided to. To try and I asked him I said mr. trump would you take. Pardon me and my music review is that how long as they're gonna take. That's at ten minutes is that I'll do it so it makes 7 AM before we both went to work. On the on the day of the show. Do you fired me in the cities that haven't you fired. And it doesn't really well. It's also been reported that on that trip he offered to send women Upton mr. Trump's hotel room is that true. No completely untrue and mainly. I think it's important to remember that he had 87 of the most beautiful women in the world with him at the time so yes there's written this Australia on this Austria. Miss you say it. Miss the ecstatic setter set us so I wouldn't even risk to live for that. So keep Schiller the president's body guard at the time said that someone. Made that often wasn't you. That but it wasn't me or anybody I know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.