Transcript for Emotional Medicare testimony on Capitol Hill

It was just a few years ago still considered a row other fringe idea in progressive circles. But now this so called Medicare for all legislation is getting a formal hearing on Capitol Hill and a big debate. The hearing Tuesday started off with a powerful image and the sound of a synthetic voice. For twenty years since I was a freshman on my high school debate team. I have been giving speeches and presentations on topics like Health Care Reform and the federal budget. But never before have I given a speech without my natural voice. Never before have I had to rely on a synthetic voice to lay out my arguments. Convey my most passionately held beliefs tell the details of my personal story. Eighty bark and suffers from Lou Gehrig's disease but still traveled across the country to be here to be an advocate for this legislation. Which would require the federal government to provide health insurance to all American. Fundamentally. The priority for health insurance companies is to make a profit. But that is not in the public interest. By getting the prophet motive out of the health care industry. We can refocus on the real priority. Delivering high quality health care. Striking too at the number of nurses doctors as well as patients who have flooded Capitol Hill to offer their support for this type of legislation. Now under this sort of plan theoretically. Insurance payments co pays and deductibles would all be covered however most Americans would likely pay far more in tax as. Some estimates say that the federal government would pay. More than thirty trillion dollars over ten years to cover insurance for everyone. And we simply do not have historical experience with permanent government expansions of the size. So to provide a sense of the magnitude the study notes that doubling all currently projected federal individual and corporate income taxes would be insufficient. To finance even the lower to underestimate the 32 point six trillion dollars. Big picture the concept would dramatically change how health care is delivered in the country and critics argue that more government and the system could be a problem. Even Democrats are split over the issue former vice president Joseph Biden said in interviews this week that he thought the concept was a bridge too far. Joseph Biden is suggesting instead that a government run public insurance option be offered as an alternative. In a private insurance market Mary Alice parks for ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.