How the end of Roe v. Wade could impact women across the globe

Dr. Anu Kumar, the CEO and president of Ipas, says that a potential end to Roe v. Wade could reverberate not just around the U.S., but the globe.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live