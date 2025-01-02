New Orleans truck attack leaves 15 dead, dozens injured

The suspect, identified by authorities as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove a rented Ford F150 into New Year's revelers and fired an assault-style rifle at bystanders and police Wednesday, officials said.

January 2, 2025

