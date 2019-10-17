Energy Secretary Rick Perry to step down

Perry informed President Donald Trump on Thursday that he plans to resign.
0:17 | 10/17/19

Energy secretary Rick Perry has informed president from Betty plans to resign the decision comes. Amid the Ukraine scandal Perry. Who was texas' longest serving governor in ran against trump for president in 2016. Before joining his administration there is no date yet. For Perry's departure.

