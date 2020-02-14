Transcript for Exclusive with Attorney General William Barr

We're doing our exclusive interview with attorney general William Barr. He says president trumps tweets are making it impossible for him to do his job but he denies that the president interfere in the case of Roger Stone a long time trump advisor. Meanwhile and a highly unusual move a top judge in Washington is now speaking out addressing president comes criticism of law enforcement officials. ABC's Andrew dim bird has the latest from Washington. Andrew good morning. Hey good morning so Bard didn't back down after pushing for that lighter sentence for Roger Stone but didn't say the president's trump. President trumps tweets are making his job harder specially since this case. Is still pending. In exclusive interview attorney general William Barr telling ABC the president never told him to go easy on longtime friend and confidant Roger Stone. Did you talk to the president at all about. Your decision regarding the recommendations never. Stone was convicted last year for witness tampering and lying to congress and obstructing a congressional investigation. Into Russian election interference in the 2016 election. Prosecutors originally recommended stone spent up to nine years in prison until bar overruled the right around the same time the president called it a quote miscarriage of justice on Twitter. I had made a decision that I thought was fair and reasonable. In this particular case. And once the tweed occurred the question is well. Now what might do. For prosecutors quit the case in protest bar now saying the president shouldn't interfere in the DOJ. How would you describe your relationship. President and general terms on an evening talk specifics but in general from spouse or relationship. I think her relationship is good I support his program I think he's doing great things for the country. If I feel that. Yeah he's faced a lot of resistance. And he still able to accomplish a lot of good things. And we have a good working relationship. And in a rare move the chief judge presiding over the case issued a statement that reads in part. The judges of this court based their sentencing decisions on careful consideration of the actual record. Public criticism or pressure is not a factor Democrats responding in force. The attorney general has stooped to such levels. What a sad disappointment. To our country. And the White House issued a statement saying in part that the president wasn't bothered by Barr's comments adding that the president has the right to express. His opinion publicly just like any other American citizen. Kenneth Kimberly we will see if there's any more fallout from this hundred number think you.

