Transcript for An exclusive look inside Microsoft’s election security ‘war room’

Final countdown to Election Day the stakes could not be higher for those fighting the threat of foreign interference in our election. Two tonight ABC's Tom young this gives us an inside look at the efforts of one company to track and prevent potential foreign interference. And cyber threats on line. We're getting an exclusive look inside Microsoft's election security war room were analysts are monitoring potential threats from around the globe to our upcoming election. On this map every one of these dots is the location of a computer. That has been infected by. A criminal syndicate so that they can control that computer to conduct of their crimes and these are just those connections in the last thirty days. In the last couple of months we've seen actors from Russia from a Ron and from China. All increased their activity targeting different people associated with the election in the election process. The majority of cyber attacks coming from Russia the FBI accusing Russia of accessing multiple state and local election systems. We are not going to tolerate foreign interference in our elections or any criminal activity that threatens the sanctity of your vote. Or undermined public confidence in the outcome of the election. Cyber criminals. Or other countries could use rams somewhere to try to disrupt the election. By locking up the computers that state and local officials are using that conduct the election or count the vote or to report the outcome. It's that kind of attack that intelligence officials worry could shake voters' confidence in the election process. And it's something former principal deputy Director of National Intelligence sue Gordon who was consulting with the company. Says keeps her up at night. The idea that. Adversaries. Would insert themselves into our electoral process. And whether they actually affect the voice vote or if their actions made. Our citizens feel like their vote wasn't going to count to me that is. Without question. The biggest threat to our democracy to talk about hacking election systems what would they actually interfere which. More likely he. They get into voter registrations systems. Web sites. Move around networks that would allow them to either. Disrupt. The communications. Steal the voter registrations. To be able to know who the people are and target them directly. While she believes foreign interference is here to stay. Increase cooperation between governments and tech companies puts the US in a better position to combat it did four years ago. When we see indications of foreign interference or federal election crimes we're going to look aggressively investigate and work with our partners to quickly. Take appropriate action. We're also coordinating with the private sector. Both technology and social media companies to make sure that their platforms aren't used by foreign adversaries to spread disinformation. And propaganda. Had the the potential acts on the election system had the increase its 2016. When he sixteen. We were a little bit caught flat footed. We caught the action relatively late I think the good news is that even though there are probably more players going against us. And folks like the Russians and the Chinese haven't abated. We are in a much better position to detected every locality is now aware of the threat. And so they're watching their networks and there's a war room set up. In Washington. Network of protection and we had and twice XT. Microsoft Tom Burt says the company is working around the clock to track and prevent potential threats. Including working to disrupt a quick no computer network pulled trick spot known for spreading ransom where. Ransom where is one of the biggest threats to our election. Trick pot as one of the biggest distributors of ransom where. So we believe that by interfering with what trick bots trying to do we can reduce the risk of ransom where affecting our election. That's not to say that there aren't threats but we are much better prepared. For ABC news lie I'm Tom Jonas in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.