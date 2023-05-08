Exclusive video shows Gov. Ron DeSantis prepping for 2018 gubernatorial debate

Political director Rick Klein breaks down the exclusively obtained video of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018 and the latest on the 2024 presidential polling numbers.

May 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live