Peach and managers are teasing the possibility of introducing new evidence but have refused to describe it ahead of the trial. White House correspondent Mary Alice parks and presidential historian mark up to growth. Join me now from more on this Mary Alice senators sure made it clear that it feature will not stop other business in the senate he says to the pundits who said we can't do both at once we say. You are wrong how is that going to work its act would. It's going to be hard. They want to show the voters that they are both going ahead with this trial but also getting some work they're trying to pass president Biden's called it relief package they know that Americans are hurting they want schools though band and vaccine roll out to be ramped up. But that trial may end dates that senators are there in the C it's paying attention for hours every single day until the trial is done. So what they have to try to figure out to do is a work in the morning before the trial starts every day out work around the clock. To fit the trial and it addition to this other work. But I guess that it's not going to be easy and Republicans frankly aren't really interest dead in 24 hour day is up there. The merry Gaza senior aide on the impeachment TNT's that new evidence. Will be evidence nobody has seen before how are they expected to lay out their case. Yes senior it that there is said that Democrats are going to show up violent criminal style prosecution should they don't want to how. Trial that some dents low that's frankly boring that's a lot of legalese and constitutional. Civilized debates. They want to look at the V elk they wanna look at that view Healy. Shocking evidence of the country watched in real time and show that debt the sitting at members of government felt like their lives were at risk. And that the highest sort of most respected. Building in US politics and the symbol of democracy in the country was under direct and violent threat. I don't know what this new evidence in that need thirty year that's of these other sort of teasing out it will be interesting to see if it actually relates to that. Day something that we don't know yet that the president said or didn't say. Or apparently it's to the weeks leading up you know wasn't just the facts that day but but weeks and then frankly months. The president perpetuating a big lie around the election that a lot of those writers are now saying. Motivated them to get involved and so wooten and the the evidence could in theory you relate to January 6 or the weeks leading up to it. And mark how does try I'll be different from past impeachment trials. Well the obvious what is that the third president truck is now former president we never tried a former president before bush but frankly I think the act. Is bigger and there the what he's being accused of is much bigger. Then went past presidents Andrew Johnson Richard Nixon. Bill Clinton and even Donald Trump last year were accused this is sedition this is trees is this is trying to overturn. Who will the American people and as Mary Mary Alice. Suggesting that wasn't just inciting a riot on January 6 it was the events leading up to it. That drumbeat that starting even bulls for the election that it caused Americans cast doubt on the election results to rise up. Ultimately on January 6. And Mariel city unique aspects about this particular impeachment trial and that. It will take place at the crime scene those now acting as jurors and prosecutors are also. Witnesses how could that affect how this plays out. Each one we have. Heard at the democratic members of congress but secular the last few weeks tell their personal stories of how they were scared for their life. And I think that that is the kinds of personal and emotional storytelling that we're gonna see from Democrats. They want to remind the senators that it's. That maybe the potentially their own lives were at risk. And that. And that they were out witnessing. The violent attack in real time they want to antique senators back to that moment. I think that that they might be able to do that like he's sad date date they were not just jurors but that they are witness says. I think it's less likely that Democrats call their own witnesses and additional witnesses of this point because. They feel like they have a hundred witnesses sitting right there. I think that that the fact that the senators were there that day. And if they if Democrats can reminds senders of their sitting there that day also gets to appoint of what the writer's intentions work. That it and that really gets the seriousness of the charge against. That it wasn't just to create chaos. But the writers were trying to stop the Electoral College vote from taking place that's why it senators were witnesses. That's why senators were there that day they were confirming the Electoral College well. Ands OI think that that is vacated Democrats can get senators back to. What they were thinking and feeling that day it's it's not only the emotional sort of pull it's also remind them of the seriousness of what occurred. And mark Republicans have warned that impeaching former presidents when a new party takes over is not a good precedent to set. For a democracy so how do you ensure that presidents are held accountable for actions toward the end of their last term. Without setting the kind of precedent that Republicans are now warning about. I'm not sure that that stands I mean eight Eaton what you need to do is hold any government official accountable swore. His or her actions while in office were whether they are still in office or not. This sets a very dangerous precedent in my view. That is an end an incumbent president can do well shooting at an incumbent president in his last days as as when he is a lame duck. Can do what ever he wants if we don't. It is set a precedent this as you can't do that. Would that. I think he's is dangerous going forward so we we need to really consider what this trial means. Almost every president and less he dies in office. Is at one point a lame duck president will be whether he gets voted out of office or not. So you have to use this trial in my view as a means of saying you can't do whatever you want. As a lame duck president and in this case I think there is a very solid rounds were having impeachment trial. And Mary Alice today's debate will focus on whether or not it's constitutional. To hold a trial for a former president what can we expect to hear. Exactly and this debate adamantly you know I think that Democrats are Gunner reminds. Of the senators reminding American people that it's the president's committed these acts and he's being got charged with. While he was in office that the impeachment. Both occurred in the house while he was in office. Yes he was a lame duck president has heard us talking about he had been voted out he was about to leave. But he hadn't concede an. He hadn't talked about Cindy election as a free and fair election though every expert every court has found it to be so. This is president who refuse to attend the inauguration. And so I think that knows are the sorts of sort of points of evidence that Democrats are going to be bringing up. As they say it not only is this constitutional. But it written in their words senior aide said today it is common cents. That's. This former president should still have to stand trial. And markets looking unlikely that enough Republicans will vote to convict. Former president trump is that a sign of just a larger political stance or or does this show that he still has a stronghold over the GOP. We posed indeed he is still pull politically radioactive. And Republicans know that you're the fact is that most impeachment trials that we. Our our our our judged on partisan lines mean if you look at it at Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton and and Donald truck they were really the no votes came down to partisanship ultimately. The exception was Richard Nixon. Who ultimately was not impeached because he resigned. Be in the face of almost certain impeachment. In the house and conviction. In the senate. But it was a very different day in America and there was deep concern among Republicans. And Democrats alike. Then they are head didn't. Misdeeds. By the incumbent president and so Nixon resigned rather than face what was almost certain impeachment. And and dishing it did the Republicans went to Richard Nixon. And told him he would not survive either in the house or probably in the senate. So it's a very different day in America we are far more partisan than we were in the days of Richard Nixon. Or even in the days of Bill Clinton. Me mark up to grove and Mary Alice parks always great to have you both thank you.

