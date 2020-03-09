Expert: ‘Seems to be a pattern’ on politics impacting intelligence

More
ABC News contributor John Cohen, former Department of Homeland Security undersecretary for intelligence, discusses the withholding of a DHS bulletin on Russian interference.
5:38 | 09/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Expert: ‘Seems to be a pattern’ on politics impacting intelligence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:38","description":"ABC News contributor John Cohen, former Department of Homeland Security undersecretary for intelligence, discusses the withholding of a DHS bulletin on Russian interference.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72783734","title":"Expert: ‘Seems to be a pattern’ on politics impacting intelligence","url":"/Politics/video/expert-pattern-politics-impacting-intelligence-72783734"}